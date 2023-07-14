India’s overall exports in June 2023 estimated at USD 60.09 Billion

Table 1: Trade during June 2023*

June 2023 (USD Billion) June 2022 (USD Billion) Merchandise Exports 32.97 42.28 Imports 53.10 64.35 Services* Exports 27.12 26.92 Imports 15.88 15.77 Overall Trade (Merchandise +Services) * Exports 60.09 69.20 Imports 68.98 80.12 Trade Balance -8.89 -10.92

* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for May 2023. The data for June 2023 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release. (ii) Data for April-June 2022 has been revised on pro-rata basis using quarterly balance of payments data.

India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-June 2023 is estimated to exhibit a negative growth of (-) 7.29 per cent over April-June 2022. Overall imports in April-June 2023 is estimated to exhibit a negative growth of (-) 10.18 per cent over April-June 2022.

Table 2: Trade during April-June 2023*

April-June 2023 (USD Billion) April-June 2022 (USD Billion) Merchandise Exports 102.68 120.98 Imports 160.28 183.54 Services* Exports 80.03 76.09 Imports 45.01 45.02 Overall Trade (Merchandise+Services) * Exports 182.70 197.08 Imports 205.29 228.56 Trade Balance -22.59 -31.49

MERCHANDISE TRADE

Merchandise exports in June 2023 were USD 32.97 Billion, as compared to USD 42.28 Billion in June 2022.

Merchandise imports in June 2023 were USD 53.10 Billion, as compared to USD 64.35 Billion in June 2022.

Merchandise exports for the period April-June 2023 were USD 102.68 Billion as against USD 120.98 Billion during April-June 2022.

Merchandise imports for the period April-June 2023 were USD 160.28 Billion as against USD 183.54 Billion during April-June 2022.

The merchandise trade deficit for April-June 2023 was estimated at USD 57.60 Billion as against USD 62.55 Billion during April-June 2022.

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in June 2023 were USD 25.13 Billion, compared to USD 28.15 Billion in June 2022.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports in June 2023 were USD 33.28 Billion, compared to USD 38.93 Billion in June 2022.

Table 3: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during June 2023

June 2023 (USD Billion) June 2022 (USD Billion) Non- petroleum exports 27.41 31.69 Non- petroleum imports 40.56 45.42 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports 25.13 28.15 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 33.28 38.93

Note: Gems &Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports during April-June 2023 was USD 77.18 Billion, as compared to USD 83.82 Billion in April-June 2022.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were USD 100.84 Billion in April-June 2023 as compared to USD 110.22 Billion in April-June 2022.

Table 4: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-June 2023

April-June 2023 (USD Billion) April-June 2022 (USD Billion) Non- petroleum exports 84.71 94.05 Non- petroleum imports 116.94 130.35 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports 77.18 83.82 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 100.84 110.22

Note: Gems &Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

SERVICES TRADE

The estimated value of services export for June 2023* is USD 27.12 Billion, as compared to USD 26.92 Billion in June 2022.

The estimated value of services import for June 2023* is USD 15.88 Billion as compared to USD 15.77 Billion in June 2022.

The estimated value of services export for April-June 2023* is USD 80.03 Billion as compared to USD 76.09 Billion in April-June 2022.

The estimated value of services imports for April-June 2023* is USD 45.01 Billion as compared to USD 45.02 Billion in April-June 2022.

The services trade surplus for April-June 2023* is estimated at USD 35.02 Billion as against USD 31.07 Billion in April-June 2022.