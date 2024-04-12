Ex-MLA of Laxmipur Kailash Kulesika joins BJP After Being Denied Ticket By BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former Laxmipur MLA Kailash Kulesika joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after being denied a ticket by the ruling Biju Janata Dal on Friday.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP state president Manmohan Samal and actor-turned-politician Arindam Roy among others.

Upset over the denial of the ticket Kulesika alleged that the ruling BJD assured him to give Special Development Council (SDC) and Rs 1 crore after the elections, but it failed to keep its word.

It may be mentioned that the BJD re-nominated sitting MLA Prabhu Jani from the Laxmipur assembly constituency for the upcoming elections on Thursday.