4-Member Panel To Probe Haryana Schoolbus Crash

New Delhi: A four-member government-appointed panel will probe the school bus crash that killed six students and injured around 20 in Haryana’s Mahendragarh on Thursday. The accident took place near Unhani village in Kanina, when the bus, carrying around 40 students from primary to secondary classes to the GL Public School, collided with a tree and overturned, police said. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case.

The Haryana Education Department has called for a meeting regarding vehicle safety policy at 3 pm today. All District Education Officers, Elementary Education Officers, and Block Education Officers of the state will participate in the meeting from various areas of the state via video conferencing.

Initial investigations revealed disturbing details about the circumstances leading to the crash. School bags, shoes, and study materials were scattered amidst the wreckage following the accident. Some children lay in pools of blood, while others cried out in agony.

According to the police, the driver, identified as Dharmender, was allegedly drunk and driving recklessly when he lost control of the vehicle. Despite attempts by concerned villagers to intervene, the bus continued its journey, ultimately meeting with an accident.

Three individuals, including the school’s principal and another school official, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and various other leaders have expressed their deep sorrow and called for urgent measures to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.