Rohit Sharma caught teasing Dinesh Karthik on stump mic during MI vs RCB

New Delhi: Dinesh Karthik was standing at the non-striker’s end when Jasprit Bumrah was running through the Royal Challengers Bengaluru middle-order. Bumrah was on a hat-trick twice – once in the 17th over when he dismissed RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror off successive balls and then in the 19th over when he got rid of Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak. On both occasions, Bumrah couldn’t get the third.

After watching all the carnage from the other end, when Karthik finally got his chance to bat, he promptly hit Bumrah for a six – that was only the second boundary Bumrah had conceded in the day. It spoke a lot about both Bumrah and Karthik.

Seeing Karthik produce another masterclass of a finishing act, former MI captain Rohit Sharma decide to have some fun. The stump mic caught Rohit teasing Karthik with a T20 World Cup comment.

“Shabash DK! T20 World Cup mein selection ke liye push karna hai isko. Dimagh mein chal raha hai iske World Cup. (Well done DK! He is pushing for a spot in the T20 World Cup. His mind is occupied with the thought of the World Cup),” Rohit was caught saying on the stump mic to Karthik.

Karthik had grabbed the wicketkeeper’s spot in India’s last T20 World Cup campaign in Australia with an impactful performance in the IPL. This time too, the veteran cricketer is showing no signs of slowing down. But another T20 World Cup will be too steep a climb as Karthik has already announced that this IPL will be his last.