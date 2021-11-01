Odisha Govt To Start Disbursing Ex-Gratia Of Rs 50,000 To Kin Of Covid-19 Victims

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has started process to disburse ex-gratia of Rs 50000 to the kin of people who died of Covid-19.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, Pradeep Jena today wrote to all Collectors, CDMOs and Municipal Commissioners in this regard.

Odisha has developed dedicated software for transfer of money to the accounts of the kin of the deceased. Concerned collectors will approve, sanction and disburse the ex-gratia in the software and the payment of such assistance will be made directly through DBT.

People can apply for the assistance from November 3 either in offline ( physically/ through post) or online for their claim through a prescribed application format to Collector with Covid- 19 death certificate and other requisite documents mentioned in the application format.

Assistance of Rs 50,000 will be disbursed within a period of 30 days from the date of submitting the application to Collector along with the proof of death of the deceased due to Covid-19.