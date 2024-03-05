Ex-CDPO Convicted In Vigilance Corruption Case In Bolangir

Bolangir: A former CDPO in Bolangir district has been sentenced to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment in a graft case.

The accused has been identified as Suprava Mohapatra, Ex-CDPO, Saintala, Dist-Bolangir, A/p-CDPO, Muribahal, Dist-Bolangir,

Mohapatra was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir TR No.03/2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) of PC Act, 1988/409 IPC for misappropriation of Govt. money to the tune of Rs.12,43,000 without accounting for the same in the books of account of her office.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir today convicted Mohapatra for the offence and sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and a fine of Rs.50,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 4 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) of PC Act, 1988.

The court further sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and a fine of Rs.50,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 4 months more for the offence U/s 409 IPC. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Suprava Mohapatra, A/p-CDPO, Muribahal, Dist-Bolangir from service following her conviction.

Further reports are awaited.