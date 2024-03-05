B Sai Praneeth Retires From International Badminton To Join US Club As Head Coach

New Delhi: World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth on Monday brought curtains to his international badminton career to pursue a coaching career in the USA.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad decided to hang his racquet after battling nagging injuries since the Tokyo Games, ending a fairly successful career during which he won the 2017 Singapore Open.

Praneeth will be beginning a new innings now as he is set to join as head coach of Triangle Badminton Academy in the US next month.

“With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years,” he posted on his Instagram account. “Today, as I embark on a new chapter, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey that brought me here. Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we’ve shared, the challenges we’ve overcome, will forever be etched in my heart,” he wrote.