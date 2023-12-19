Entertainment Industry Veterans Offer Advice to Aspiring Child Actors in Prime Video’s ‘First Act’

First Act is currently streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

View this post on Instagram

The recently premiered Prime Video docuseries, First Act, which has been directed by Deepa Bhatia, has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics alike for its vital exploration into the lesser-known experiences of child actors in the entertainment industry. This compelling docuseries offers a thought-provoking glimpse into the ecosystem in which young artists perform and the challenges they encounter as they navigate the delicate balance between fulfilling their family’s dreams and their own personal aspirations. It highlights the critical role played by both parents and the industry in safeguarding the well-being of children and emphasizes the need for fostering a secure and balanced childhood for them.

Offering a glimpse into the series, the streaming service dropped a short video with veteran filmmakers such as Shoojit Sircar and Amole Gupte, along with casting directors Mukesh Chhabra, and Tess Joseph, as well as Amit Behl, the General Secretary of CINTAA, who feature in the docuseries, wherein they are seen advising aspiring child actors and their parents to help them navigate the industry, responsibly.

The video kickstarts with renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra sharing how important it is for young child artistes to express their own identity. Addressing the stress and pressures that these young artistes face in their early years, Director Shoojit Sircar said, “If you have to make a person fearless, you have to make them free.” Filmmaker Amole Gupte adds, “The journey has to be enriched as an art form, not as a vehicle for fame.” Speaking about the arduous audition process that child actors go through, Casting Director Tess Joseph shares, “The best auditions are of children who are unapologetically themselves and are so in the moment of what they’re doing that the world has melted away and the only thing that is real is that moment.”

Written, produced, and directed by Deepa Bhatia under the banner of MalaKan Motion Pictures, with Amole Gupte serving as creative producer, First Act presents candid and authentic narratives shared by former child artists who have transitioned into accomplished actors, such as Sarika, Jugal Hansraj, Parzaan Dastur, and Darsheel Safary. Additionally, it features insights from noted filmmakers who have worked closely with child artists during the course of their careers, as well as casting directors sharing a comprehensive viewpoint on the dynamics of working with child artists in the industry. First Act is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.