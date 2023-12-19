2023 Rewind: Sumbul Toqueer to Kareena Kapoor Khan; Celebrities Who Ruled the Audio Space

The entertainment industry saw a significant change in 2023, with audio once again taking centre stage. Indeed! This year witnessed the comeback of audio. In addition to a rise in listeners, several celebrities also made their way into the audio industry. From seasoned performers to up-and-coming artists, many embraced the world of audio. They gracefully rode the tide of audio entertainment, reassuring that audio is here to stay! So, as we bid goodbye to 2023, let’s take a look at celebrities who echoed beyond the screen, making the year memorable in more ways than one.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan & Prateik Choudhary – Devil Se Shaadi

Sumbul Toqueer and Prateik Choudhary made an unexpected debut in the audio entertainment space with Pocket FM’s audio series. The duo paired up for a special promo shoot that caught everyone’s attention. The promo revolved around Ishqi (Sumbul) and Rajveer’s (Prateik) unusual marriage. Ishqi is a simple girl who is married off to an arrogant man. While Rajveer comes across as a man with his guard up, he has his own set of hidden secrets. While overcoming obstacles, secrets, and unexpected turns, Ishqi’s life takes an exciting turn as she discovers Rajveer’s hidden truths. The intense promo filled with emotions, attracted a lot of attention and went viral within no time.

Pooja Gor – Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To, Secret Ameerzaada

In an unexpected and pleasant turn of events, actress Pooja Gor, fondly called Pratigya of TV, entered the audio entertainment space with Pocket FM. The actress wore the hat of a narrator to introduce not one, but four popular audio series on Pocket FM- “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To,” “Secret Ameerzaada,” “Insta Millionaire,” and “Devil Se Shaadi”. While audiences have always been in awe of her acting chops, this time Pooja stole the show with her narratory and oratory skills.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and team – Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord

The Who’s Who of Bollywood – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Masaba Gupta entered the world of audio entertainment with the Hindi Audible Original podcast ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord.’ The ensemble cast lent their voice to different characters, making it one of the most talked-about podcasts in the industry. While Kareena brilliantly voiced Black Widow (Helen Black) with skill, Saif brought Star-Lord to life. The duo had their own exciting storyline in different arcs and seasons, enhancing the listening experience. They were joined by Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine, Ashish Vidyarthi as Doctor Doom, Vrajesh Hirjee, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, and Masaba Gupta as the voice of Lisa Cartwright. Together these A-listers brought back people’s lost attention to audio and emphasised its importance.

Prajakta Kohli & Aadarsh Gaurav – Desi Down Under

Youtube Sensation Prajakta Kohli and actor Adarsh Gourav made their audio debut with “Desi Down Under,” an Audible Original that entertained listeners with the perfect mix of comedy, romance, and adventure. The audio drama, which also had Taaruk Raina lending his voice to a character, followed Meenu’s twin brother Rahul and childhood buddy Devan as they trained to become lifesavers at Coogee Beach in Sydney. Amid secret crushes, rebellion, and conflicting goals, the trio braved shark-infested surf, discovering love, life, and teamwork for the coveted Bronze Medallion. Set against the background of the Australian shore, Prajakta’s shift from YouTube to an immersive Audible Original received immense adulation from the audience.

Sanjay Dutt & Ishaan Khatter – Ravan Rising

Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter made waves in the audio world with their debut in the Audible Original podcast “Ravan Rising.” Giving voice to the mythological character, Sanjay portrayed the older Ravan, while Ishaan brought the young warrior to life. The series delved into pivotal moments shaping Ravan’s evolution from a young warrior to the fearsome demon King, weaving themes of family, identity, and destiny. “Ravan Rising ” promised a captivating auditory journey, blending the wild passion of Ravan’s rakshasa heritage with the disciplined beliefs of his human lineage.

Ronit Roy – ACP Gautam

Actor Ronit Roy, known for embracing diverse roles on TV, OTT, and films, brought a fresh perspective to the audio entertainment space as “ACP Gautam” in Spotify’s podcast. Ronit took the audience on an exciting journey through his character’s career as a crime-solver with his voice acting. The 10-episode fiction crime thriller set in Delhi (1994), revolved around mysteries of kidnappings, murders, robberies, and terror investigations. The suspense created by Ronit’s authoritative voice brought depth to the character and was immensely appreciated by listeners

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha – Virus 2026

With “Virus 2062: Season 2,” Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha returned to the audio space. The duo brought back the secrets of time, space, and reality by lending their voices to their characters in this audio science fiction thriller. A Hindi version of the Chilean audio series “Caso 63,” “Virus 2062” Season 2, gained popularity among listeners for its intensity, drama, and suspense.