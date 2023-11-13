Enterprise Odisha-2023 will be focus on SHG To SME

Bhubaneswar: Western Odisha Development Council has come forward to reflect the slogan of SHG to SME and to provide an open and big opportunity to the small and medium youth entrepreneurs of Western Odisha. Enterprise Odisha-2023 will be organized to promote commercial enterprises like agriculture, cattle rearing, animal husbandry, and horticulture.

The conference will connect successful entrepreneurs from different parts of India with Western Odisha. Next month, from December 15 to 17, this conference will be organized for the first time in Jharsuguda district of Western Odisha.

Today, a preparatory meeting has been held in the conference hall of Kharavel Bhawan presided by Asit Tripathy, Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Tripathy said, Mission Shakti women have now emerged as successful entrepreneurs of our state. Enterprise Odisha-2023 will help in providing them a great opportunity. Young entrepreneurs will understand the use of new technologies and get suggestion from other successful entrepreneurs. For the first time, a three-day entrepreneur conference is going to be organized in Western Odisha. He expressed his opinion to get involved in it and make it fully successful.

In today’s meeting, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department and B.S. Poonia, MD, IPICOL were present while other members of CII were also present.