PM Modi to inaugurate, dedicate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7200 cr in Jharkhand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on 14th-15th November, 2023. On 15th November, at around 9:30 AM, Prime Minister will visit Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi. Thereafter, he will reach Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, where he will pay floral tribute at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. PM Narendra Modi would be the first PM to visit Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Prime Minister will participate in a programme marking the celebration of third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, 2023 at around 11:30 AM in Khunti. During the programme, Prime Minister will launch ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Mission. He will also release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN and inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jharkhand.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner. In a major step towards attainment of this aim of saturation of schemes, Prime Minister will launch ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The focus of the Yatra will be on reaching out to people and create awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc. Enrolment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra.

Prime Minister will flag off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’. The Yatra will start from districts with significant tribal population initially and by 25th January 2024, will cover all districts across the country.

PM PVTG Mission

During the programme, Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind initiative – ‘Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM PVTG) Mission’. There are 75 PVTGs in 18 States & UTs living in 22,544 villages (220 districts) having a population of around 28 lakhs.

These tribes stay in scattered, remote & inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas and hence a mission with budget of about Rs 24,000 crore, is planned to saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

In addition, separately, saturation will be ensured for PMJAY, Sickle Cell Disease Elimination, TB Elimination, 100% immunisation, PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Poshan, PM Jan Dhan Yojana etc.

15th instalment of PM-KISAN and other development initiatives

In a step that will showcase yet another example of commitment of the Prime Minister towards welfare of farmers, the 15th instalment amount of about Rs. 18,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries. Under the scheme, till now, more than Rs. 2.62 lakh crores have been transferred to famers’ accounts in 14 instalments.

Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs. 7200 crores in multiple sectors like rail, road, Education, Coal, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include four laning of 52 km stretch of Mahagama – Hansdiha section of NH133; four laning of 45 Km stretch of Basukinath – Deoghar section of NH114 A; KDH-Purnadih Coal Handling Plant; new academic and administrative building of IIIT Ranchi.

The projects that will be inaugurated and dedicated to nation include new campus of IIM Ranchi; new Hostel of IIT ISM Dhanbad; Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) depot in Bokaro; several railway projects viz doubling of Hatia-Pakra Section, Talgaria – Bokaro Section, and Jarangdih-Patratu section. Further, the achievement of 100% of Railway Electrification in Jharkhand State will also be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.