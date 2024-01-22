Eminent journalist & columnist Arun Panda passes away

Cuttack: Eminent journalist and senior columnist Arun Panda passed away today at the age of 76. He had been ill for a few days. His wife, retired teacher Jayanthi Dahs, three sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren were by his side.

On hearing the news of his demise, many prominent people and journalists paid their last respects at his residence in Markatnagar Cuttack. His death has cast a shadow of mourning across the state. Arun Panda was born on October 5, 1948 in Keonjhar. His father, Bhikari Charan Panda, was a freedom fighter.

After completing his education at Keonjhar College, he held many important positions in the NSS Union and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. During the Emergency in 1975, he was arrested and was in jail for some time.

In the eighties of the last century, he started working as a journalist in the society at the call of the then Editor of The Samaja, Radhanath Rath. His writings made him a well-known journalist in many national and international media. After retiring from the Samaja, he regularly wrote columns in leading newspapers of the state.

Along with being a journalist and columnist, he has also authored many books. He is the author of many books such as Kautil Artha Shastra Masimanthan, Satyambriyat Ankhchirantan, Ankh Anuchinta, Vidur Nithi, Chiranjeevi. He has won many awards like Chacha Nehru Award, Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award etc.