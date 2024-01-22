Odisha DGP Suspends Inspector Sandhyarani Jena For Dereliction Of Duty

Jharsuguda: The Odisha DGP today suspended inspector Sandhyarani Jena for dereliction of duty. Jena had courted controversy for trying to give an accident a different angle when she was the Inspector-In-Charge of Lakhanpur Police Station in Jharsuguda district.

On the 8th of January, the Director General of Police took action in the case of three injured people being picked up and thrown by a PCR in a road accident in Lakhanpur PS. Jharsuguda SP transferred the IIC from Lakhanpur police station to police headquarters on 18th showing gross misconduct.

According to the information, on the last 8th, 3 dead bodies were found near Gourapada at Belpahad on National Highway-49 Jharsuguda District. Belpahad police reached the spot and investigated the incident. From the investigation, it was found that the injured were transferred to another place in the PCR van of Lakhanpur area. After this incident was found to have been done on the orders of IIC, SP took action today and transferred her to Jharsuguda police station.

Earlier, while in Keonjhar Patna police station, Inspector Sandhyarani Jena was suspended for kicking an accused person. The State Human Rights Commission had ordered that the concerned IIC not to be posted in any police station for two years. Not only that, the State Human Rights Commission also directed the concerned IIC to undergo training on how to handle the accused. Last May 2020, a video of inspector Jena beating up an accused in the police station went viral. The DG of Police had suspended the IIC in this incident.