Strongest Solar Storm In 2 Decades Brings Northern Lights Display Across UK, US

Ireland: The northern lights made a stunning appearance across the world on Friday after the most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth. The colourful display, also known as the aurora borealis, was seen in most parts of Europe.

The northern lights also illuminated the night sky over some parts of the US, Canada, and Australia.

Excited onlookers shared pictures of the lights, also known as aurora borealis, visible right across the country, including the south coast of England – and if you missed it you are likely to have a chance to see it again on Saturday night.

They could be seen after one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years hit Earth, with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issuing a rare solar storm warning.

Such storms increase people’s chances of seeing the lights.

The celestial phenomenon, forecasted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) as the most potent event since 2003, captivated skywatchers with a spectacular display of nature’s beauty.

From the picturesque landscapes of Scotland to the vibrant streets of London, Wales, and England, the UK’s night sky displayed a rare and unforgettable experience, leaving the local populace in awe. Experts highlight that these lights are typically most visible near the poles, where the magnetic field is most intense.