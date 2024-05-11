Three Critical As Motorcycle Collides With Scooter In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: At least three persons sustained critical injuries after a scooter and a motorcycle collided with each other on NH 143 near Maa Hotel at Rajamunda bypass road under Lahunipada police station in Sundargarh district.

As per reports, Dipak Nayak, Biswanath Ray and Gobardhan Ray were going to Gili village on a motorcycle. At the same time, Bithal Kishan was going to Siudi village on his scooter. Near the bypass, the two vehicles collided with each other.

As a result, the four persons fell and sustained critical injuries. They were immediately admitted to the Lahunipada CHC for preliminary treatment. As the conditions of Dipak, Biswanth and Bithal deteriorated, they were shifted to Rourkela hospital.

Meanwhile, the Lahunipada police reached the scene and seized the two vehicles. An investigation has been launched into this matter.