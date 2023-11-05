Laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar of Puri Srimandir on 28 November

Puri: In the latest development in the laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar in Puri Jagannath Temple it is slated to take place on November 28, said reports on Sunday.

There shall be an independent camera through which 3D pictures will be clicked and a survey shall be conducted of the Ratna Bhandar. The pictures shall then be surveyed by a team of experts, said reliable reports. Following this survey a decision in this regard shall be taken.

Laser scanning is a process to ascertain if there are cracks and damage on stone walls.

“We have allowed the ASI to undertake laser scanning of the Ratna Bhandar and the agency will conduct it keeping in view the rush of devotees in the temple,” Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Ranjan K Das said.

The laser scanning is likely to be done after the holy month of Kartik, October end to November end, he said.

“Every stone of the Ratna Bhandar will be scanned and documented to reveal even the minute cracks. The documentation will be used to plan conservation and evaluate the condition of the physical structure of the Ratna Bhandar,” an ASI official said. The issue was raised at the SJTMC meeting chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri. “The committee decided to allow the ASI to carry out laser scanning of the Ratna Bhandar after discussing a proposal from various angles,” he said.