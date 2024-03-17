Elvish Yadav Arrested in Snake Venom Case

Popular youtuber and biggboss ott-2 winner Elvish Yadav got arrested in the snake venom-rave party case of 2023. Eariler today, Mr Yadav was called for interrogation but will be presented before court soon.

Last year November 3, in a raid the police team, in sector 51 banquet hall rave party, arrested 6 people including 4 snake charmers and recovered 9 snakes with poison. The operation was operated by People for animal (PFA) headed by bjp leader and animal activist maneka Gandhi.

Since then Mr Yadav have been denying the entire allegation saying the incident a conspiracy against him. He also went to challenge maneka Gandhi and threatened for a defamation case.

Recently Elvish was in news for his physical altercation with youtuber maxtern.