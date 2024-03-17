India Navy’s 40-Hour Rescue-Op: 35 Pirate Surrender, 17 Crew Member freed

New Delhi: In a 40-hour long operation, the Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata successfully recaptures a ship from Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. All the 35 pirates made to surrender, safeguarding the 17 crew members uninjured from the pirate-captured MV Ruen vessel, the Indian Navy said in an official statement.

The vessel was sailing almost 2600 km from the Indian Coast when it was intercepted by the force. The operation was supported by the Indian warship INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE RPA) drones, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs airdropped by C-17 aircraft. Following the successful rescue, the vessel was sanitized for the presence of illegal arms, ammunition, and contraband.

The Maltese-flagged cargo vessel was hijacked on December 14, 2023 reappeared as a pirate vessel, threatening merchant shipping in the high seas. The Somali pirates opened fire on the Indian Navy. Responding swiftly to the threat, Indian Navy engaged the pirate vessel. The Navy then asked the pirates to surrender immediately and release any civilians they may be holding.

The crew consisted of citizens from Angola, Myanmar and Bermuda. Since 2017 MV- Ruen was the first possible hijack by Somali pirates, ultimately foiled by the Indian Navy.

A minimum of 17 hijacking incidents have been recorded by Indian Navy since December 2023. Indian Navy’s commitment to maintaining maritime security and the safety of the seafarers made it possible to navigate through these risky waters.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy’s successful operation on X.