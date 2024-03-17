Karan Patel Calls Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Dirty And Disrespectful Show

Mumbai: Karan Patel has been one of the most popular TV stars. Karan has not seen a part of Bigg Boss yet. Many of his fans have been waiting to see him as the contestant. Karan has been a part of Bigg Boss as guest but never been inside the house as a contestant.

He has been offered the show many times but he does not agree to do it. Well, now, Karan Patel will not do Bigg Boss ever it seems. He spoke to Etimes about how random people are called influencers and all donkeys, horses, pigs are all running in the same race.

He said that the word influencer has become as valueless as the word actor has become. He spoke about how TikTokers are now called Tiktok actor. He said that with a 30 seconds video, one cannot call themselves actors. He said that people have misunderstood social media for fame and followers for fans.

He then spoke about Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. He criticised the makers for taking in TikTokers and so-called influencers in the show. He questioned, “Where has your understanding and level of calling people or treating people like celebrities has come down to?”

Karan said that earlier they only used to take actors and then they started spoiling the entire fabric by getting actors with commoners and later with commoners and even commoners from even a lower section of the society. He said, “It’s become such a dirty, disrespectful show to even be associated with.”