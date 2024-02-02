‘Ekamra Haat’ Night Flea Market set for grand return with Ekamra Utsav

Bhubaneswar: The immensely popular night flea market of Bhubaneswar is all set for a grand return during the upcoming Ekamra Utsav slated to be organised from 3rdto 9th February 2024, coinciding with the First World Odia Language Conference, being organised in Bhubaneswar.

EkamraHaat, the Night Flea Market promises to showcase the cultural vibrancy of Odia heritage, art, folk performances, handicrafts and typical Odia cuisines against the city’s lively backdrop, running from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM daily from 3rd to 9th February 2024.

In its core, the Night Flea Market at Ekamra Utsav celebrates Odia’s tradition and heritage. Through the stalls, performances, and cultural expressions, visitors can witness the richness and resilience of Odisha’s cultural legacy, embracing the past, present, and future of Odia’s identity with appreciation and reverence.

Ekamra Haat Night Flea Market will have exhibition stalls offering everything ranging from local handloom and handicraft items to wooden and metal artefacts, fashion and jewellery items, toys and much more. A multitude of products reflecting Odia’s identity, including artefacts and literature will be showcased along with performances by artists from across Odisha, spanning traditional folk dances to contemporary fusion acts, creating a vibrant atmosphere of cultural celebration.

Along with live musical performances by local artists, the EkamraHaat Night Flea Market has lined up a series of live performances by folk, classical and contemporary artists, and troupes from across the state. Enthralling folk performances like Ghumura folk dance from Kalahandi, traditional Sankha Dhwani from Khordha, and Sambalpuri group dance along with exciting stand-up and DJ acts, solo and group performances by artists, singers and bands from various districts are set to mesmerise the visitors at EkamraHaat Night Flea Market of Ekamra Utsav 2024.