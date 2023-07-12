Eight New Parties To Join Opposition’s Meet In Bengaluru

New Delhi: As many as eight new parties have come forward to join Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan meeting which is scheduled to be held in Bangalore.

Parties like — Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) — have extended their support to the non-BJP alliance.

The Vaiko-led MDMK and the ER Eswaran-led KMDK were the BJP allies in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The upcoming second meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17-18 is the natural succession to the meet in Patna.

Leaders of Opposition parties met in Patna on June 23 to chalk out a common strategy to unitedly take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in next year’s general election. The meeting was convened by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar.

A total of 15 parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPM, CPI, CPI-ML, RJD, JDU, JKPDP, JKNC, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, AAP and JMM participated in the meeting. Now, eight more parties have extended their support to the Opposition camp.