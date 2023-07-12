‘Media act as a mirror of the Society, ’ says DIC of Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela: ‘Media acts as a mirror of the Society. We see the World through their reports or lenses,’ said Mr. Atanu Bhowmick, Director In-Charge, Rourkela Steel Plant with Additional charge of DIC, Bokaro Steel Plant at the workshop on the theme “RSP: Today and Tomorrow – Media as a Partner in Progress”. The event was organised by Public Relations Department of RSP at Indo – German Club on 12th July 2023.

Mr. S R Suryawanshi, ED (Works), Mr. P K Satapathy, ED (P&A), Mr. P K Sahoo, ED (Projects), Dr. B K Hota, ED (M&HS), Mr. P K Rath, CGM in-charge (Mines) and Mr. A K Behuria, CGM In-charge (F&A) also shared the dais. About 80 media personnel working in different media houses took part in the workshop.

Elaborating further on the topic the DIC underlined the critical role played by the media in shaping the views of common men towards the society. Thanking the media persons of Rourkela for extending support to RSP since its inception, Mr. Bhowmick expressed the hope that the Steel Plant will continue to enjoy a healthy relationship with the media in future too.

Earlier while facilitating an interaction session Mr. Bhowmick explained about the Steel Plant’s stance on various issues like health care, environment, education, sports, CSR etc and emphasised upon the efforts being made by RSP to improve the bottom-line for sustenance in the global market. Mr. P K Satapathy and Dr B K Hota also replied to some of the issues raised by the media persons.

At the out outset Ms. Archana Satapathy, GM (PR) & COC welcomed the gathering and made an elaborate presentation on the topic of ‘Rourkela Steel Plant-Today and Tomorrow’.

The programme commenced with the screening of a film on the illustrious journey of RSP since its inception in the Year 1959. Mr. Sasank Sekhar Pattnaik, Assistant Manager (PR) anchored the show and proposed a formal vote of thanks.