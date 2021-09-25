Effective Tips For Faster Muscle Recovery

Mumbai: Muscle recovery is the process where your muscle fibers rebuild after exertion and stress create microscopic damage that creates ‘muscle soreness’. During muscle recovery these muscle fibers heal stronger than before, making your muscles grow stronger. Let’s go over some of the things you can do immediately to help your muscles recover faster:

Hydrate

When you exercise or play sport, the sympathetic nervous system responds by triggering your sweat glands to produce perspiration. This process helps to regulate the internal body temperature by creating moisture on the surface of the body.

The bottom line, you are losing your body’s water reserves when you work out and this dehydration may be playing a great part in how you feel post-workout due to a loss of electrolytes and minerals that your body needs. Hydration can help your muscles to recover faster and enable them to repair the damage caused by intense exercising.

Eat well

There are a few rules of thumb in nutrition that go well with muscle recovery. Eat proteins post-workout can help to provide your body with the raw materials it needs to repair muscle damage caused by the exertion.

As your body loses energy while working out, it’s also recommended to eat carbohydrates to refill the stores of glycogen for energy upkeep. An overall balanced diet can also do wonders for your performance both pre and post-workout! Read all about proper nutrition and how it can help your performance here.

Lifestyle and activity

In the end, so many parts of recovery are all about your lifestyle and the level of activity you get yourself used to. While a good lifestyle is drinking and eating well, it goes beyond that to encompass good amounts of rest and other activities that improve your blood flow.

Pro athletes also space out their routine to alternate between training and conditioning in order to get the skills and strength that can help them improve their performance!