Realme V11s 5G With Dynamic RAM Expansion Debuts: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Realme has launched V11s 5G in the Chinese market. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. It features dynamic RAM expansion (DRE) that increases the RAM up to 11GB on the 6GB RAM variant. The smartphone is fairly similar to the vanilla Realme V11 5G, apart from the processor and DRE.

Price

The latest smartphone Realme V11s 5G priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,000) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage option costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,200). The smartphone is available for purchase through Realme’s China website and other major online stores in China. Realme offers the smartphone in black and purple colours.

Specifications

Talking about the specification of the Realme V11s 5G Dual SIM (Nano) runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch display with an 88.7 screen-to-body ratio. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and Mali G57 GPU. It is paired with 6GB of RAM, and its 128GB of internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

As mentioned, many of its specs are similar to the Realme V11 5G launched in February. However, the Realme V11s 5G gets DRE, which, as the name suggests, expands the smartphone’s RAM. With DRE, the 4 GB RAM variant will have up to 5 GB, while the 6 GB variant will have up to 11 GB.

The Realme V11s 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera that includes a 13MP main sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor with f / 2.4 aperture. As with the Realme V11 5G, the cameras are housed in a rectangular module that is also equipped with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it features an undefined sensor that sits in a teardrop notch on the front.

Connectivity options include dual standby for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and more. Built-in sensors include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. The Realme V11s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is 8.4 mm thick and weighs 189 grams.