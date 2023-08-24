ECoR GM Inspects Purunapani-Sonepur Rly Section Of Ongoing Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line Project

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Manoj Sharma today inspected the Purunapani-Sonepur Railway Section of ongoing Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project and took stock of various ongoing works.

A very important under-construction Railway Bridge on River Tel has also been inspected by Mr Sharma.

During the inspection, Mr Sharma emphasised upon speedy completion of project works. While inspecting the New Station Buildings at Purunapani and at Sonepur, Mr Sharma stressed on development of circulating areas, concourse, platform lightings, waiting rooms, toilets, etc., which are much needed for the comfort of passengers. General Manager also advised officials to coordinate with State Government officials for improving the road connectivity for the benefit of rail users.

Mr Sharma also inspected the under construction very important River Bridge on the Tel River, a tributary of river Mahanadi. Construction of this river is a challenge as the backwater of the River Mahanadi enters to River Tel apart from its natural water flow.

Minister of Railways Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw is giving priority for the Development of Railway Infrastructure of the region along with various project works going in Odisha and also monitoring the developmental works regularly. The Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project is a prioritized public centric project, which is being monitored by apex authorities on regular basis. The Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project will boost the economy of the region and foster socio-cultural connections between Western Odisha and Coastal Odisha.

Out of the 301 km length of the Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project, a total of 142.5 km has been completed, including approximately 105.8 km from Khurda Road to Dasapalla and 36.6 km from Balangir to Khambeswarpali. ECoR also aims to complete 84 more kms rail line from from Khambeswarapali to Purunakatak in the fiscal year 2023-24.

During the inspection, ECoR Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Mr Mr P. Sreenivas, Divisional Railway Manager of Sambalpur Railway Division Mr Vineet Singh and other Senior officials were present during the inspection by General Manager Mr Sharma.