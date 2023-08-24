69th National Film Awards Announced! Allu Arjun Awarded Best Actor, Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon Share Best Actress Award

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards For The Year 2021 were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi on Thursday.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for Puspa while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share the Best Actress award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’ respectively.

On the other hand, versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi has been awarded as Best Supporting Actor and Pallavi Joshi as Best Supporting Actress.

The Best Feature Film Award went to R Madhavan-starrer ‘Rocketry’ while Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sardar Udham’ bagged the Best Hindi Film Award and the Best Production Design Award while ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award.

The Kashmir Files has been named ‘Best Film on National Integration’

‘Pratikshya’ starring Siddhanta Mahapatra and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra has been named the best Odia Feature Film.

‘Chhello Show’ won the Best Gujarati Film while ‘777 Charlie’ the Best Kannada Film, ‘Home’ named Best Malayalam Film, ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’ best Tamil Film, ‘Kalkokkho’ Best Bengali Film, and ‘Anur’ Best Assamese Film,

The ceremony, which will be held at a future date, will award the best Indian films produced across languages in the calendar year 2021.

Feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, were eligible for contention.