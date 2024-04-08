EC Appoints Sarthak Sarangi as Berhampur SP, Awinash Kunar as Khurda SP

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the upcoming General Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) Monday announced fresh appointments for two IPS officers in Odisha.

The ECI has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Odisha in this regard.

As per the announcement, 2007-batch IPS officer Sarthak Sarangi has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Berhampur, while 2007-batch IPS officer Awinash Kunar will assume the role of Khurda SP.

These appointments come as part of ECI’s efforts to ensure smooth conduct of both Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in the state maintaining law and order during the electoral process.