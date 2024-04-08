Qutub Minar Illuminates on 30th Anniversary of Rwandan Genocide

New Delhi: Expressing solidarity with the people of Rwanda, India illuminated the Qutub Minar on the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide. The Minar was lit up in the colours of the Rwandan flag on Sunday.

The Rwandan genocide of 1994, a 100-day gruesome massacres which lasted from April to July killed about 8 lakh people. This brutal massacre, initiated by the Hutu group against the Tutsi tribe, is considered one of the most dreadful atrocities of the 20th century.

India has been a staunch supporter of Rwanda since the early 1990s, being among the few nations to voice concerns about the potential genocide in Rwanda. During the 1994 genocide, Indian troops, who were part of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR), made significant sacrifices in the line of duty.

The official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, wrote on X, “In solidarity with the people of Rwanda, India lit up the Qutub Minar today, marking the UN International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.” He further added, “Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi represented India at the 30th commemoration of the genocide today in Kigali.”

Notably, Dammu Ravi, the Secretary of the MEA (ER), is currently on a visit to Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya from April 7 to 12. He was accompanied by Puneet R Kundal, Additional Secretary (East and Southern Africa).