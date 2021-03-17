EC advises West Bengal CM not to denigrate institution

New Delhi: The Election Commission has advised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not to denigrate it by calling as being close to the ruling party.

Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain wrote to Banerjee in this connection.

It may be recalled that she accused the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of “hatching a conspiracy” to harass TMC leaders ahead of the assembly polls and wanted to know if the poll body was taking instructions from him.

The TMC supremo has threatened to stage protest outside EC office if the BJP continues to “interfere” in its day-to-day functioning.

On Sunday, the Election Commission concurred with its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on Banerjee in Nandigram during her poll campaign and that her injuries were the result of a security lapse.

The commission ordered the immediate suspension of IPS officer Vivek Sahay in-charge of the CM’s security and Purba Medinipur SP Praween Prakash. The district magistrate of Purba Medinipur was also transferred.