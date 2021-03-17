Virat Kohli Relies On Rahul Despite Poor Performance

New Delhi: Although KL Rahul was clean bowled by Mark Wood for a four-ball duck in the 3rd T20I against England on Tuesday, India captain Virat Kohli exuded confidence in Rahul to do well for the side and confirmed that he will not be snubbed despite a poor string of scores.

Team India’s skipper Virat Kohli called opener KL Rahul a ‘champion’ player and backed him to continue playing for the Men in Blue.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli said that KL Rahul’s statistics over the last three years indicated that he was better than his teammates in the T20 format. Kohli revealed that he had gone through a lean patch himself during the last two games before finding form. The Indian skipper firmly insisted that Rahul would continue playing a crucial role for Team India and said that he would play at the top of the order along with Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli also dismissed any concerns over KL Rahul’s form and claimed that it only took five or six deliveries to get back into the zone.

Notably, on Tuesday, England beat India with 8 wickets in the third T20.

The fourth T20 between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 18, Thursday.