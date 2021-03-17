COVID-19: With 28,903 Fresh Cases, India Records Highest Daily Spike In Nearly 3 Months

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 28,903 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said. This is the highest daily spike seen in the country so far this year.

With this, the cumulative tally now stands as 11,438,734.

The country also saw 188 deaths from the viral disease in the said timespan, pushing the fatality toll to 159,044, stated the health ministry data.

The active cases rose sharply by 10,974, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 11,045,284, according to the health ministry.