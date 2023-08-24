Dreaded Criminal Injured In Exchange Of Fire With Puri Police

Puri: Dreaded criminal Pinaki Barala (25) alias Pinu was injured in an exchange of fire with police near Jagannath Basti under Baseli Sahi police station area in Puri town on Thursday afternoon.

Puri SP Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh informed that the encounter took place in the forest near Shankareshwar temple.

A team from Basilisahi police station rushed to the spot after receiving information that Pinu was in the locality and moving with the intent to loot. But when the police team approached, the accused opened fire in a bid to scare them and escape the scene.

In retaliation, the police personnel also opened fire and overpowered the dreaded criminal after he sustained a bullet injury on his left leg and collapsed.

The accused was then admitted to Puri Sadar DHH for treatment. Additional SP Sushil Mishra and City DSP Prashant Kumar Sahu were present at the hospital for enquiry.

According to police, there are about 11 cases against accused Pinu in different police stations. A pistol, 2 live bullets and a bike have been seized from him.