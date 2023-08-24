Odisha registers negative growth in road accidents & fatalities

Cuttack: Odisha has registered negative growth in road accidents and fatalities related to accidents in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022. While road accidents have come down by 7.56 %, the fatalities have decreased by 6.24 %.

The State recorded 2897 road accidents resulting in 1397 deaths in the second quarter, whereas,3134 accidents and 1490 deaths were registered during the second quarter in the previous year. As far as injuries is concerned, a total of 2572 people were injured in the second quarter of this year as against 2871 injuries during the same period in 2022.

Shri P K Mohanty, Joint Commissioner Transport, Road Safety said “The transport department in collaboration with Odisha Police is observing every Tuesday as zero tolerance day against traffic rule violations. The negative growth in road accidents and fatalities has been achieved due to strict enforcement of road safety norms across the State.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Zero Fatality Week’ was observed from April 1 to 7 as part of an intensified awareness-cum-enforcement campaign to reduce road accident deaths. There was a 33.15% decrease in accidents and a 15% decrease in fatalities during Zero Fatality Week as compared to the same period of last year.

Mohanty further said, “The aim is to sensitise the public that road safety is a shared responsibility and together we can make a difference.”

Odisha has adopted a four-fold strategy to make the roads safe through 4Es- enforcement, education, improvement in road engineering and emergency care.