Drake’s nightmare: Intruder detained at rapper’s Toronto home following the drive-by shooting

Toronto: Toronto police are reaching out to the public as they continue with the investigation of the drive-by shooting that gravely wounded a security guard outside Drake’s mansion. And now an intruder has tried to trespass on the rapper’s home.

The day after the shooting, Toronto police were called to Drake’s home once again due to an attempted intrusion.

On Wednesday, May 8th, around 2 p.m., officers detained an individual who was trying to enter the Drake’s Bridle Path premises without authorization.

Drake’s personal security held him until the police arrived.

The arrest, made under the Mental Health Act, was confirmed by a police spokesperson to CityNews Toronto.

The identity of the intruder has not been released