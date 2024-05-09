EOW Arrests Accountant For Defrauding Of Rs.2.63 Cr In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing Wednesday arrested the accountant of a company in Bhubaneswar for defrauding the company of Rs.2.63 Cr. using forged documents.

The accused has been identified as Saroj Kumar Mohanty, Accountant in M/s Sealcoat Structural Works Pvt. Ltd. company in Bhubaneswar. He hails from Kaliabora village in Jagatsinghpur district.

Mohanty will be produced before the P.O., Designated Court under OPID Act, Cuttack, today.

The above-referred case has been registered on the written allegation of Biswajit Bhuyan, MD of the company against the arrested accused Saroj Mohanty, the then Accountant for defrauding the Company of Rs.2.63 Cr. by making/using forged documents.

It has been ascertained during the investigation that the arrested accused was earlier working as an Accountant with the informant’s company, Sealcoat Structural Pvt. Ltd. from 2006-08. He was assigned

the responsibility of looking after the finance and accounts work of the company. He was also managing and controlling financial deals with banks apart from looking after all related bank transactions, tax matters, finalisation of balance sheets and profit & loss accounts.

As found in the investigation, Mohanty, during the FY 2015-16 to 2017-18, defrauded M/s Sealcoat Structural Works Pvt. Ltd. of Rs.2.63 Cr. by making/using forged documents like a request letter to the bank, putting false signature on the bank instruments and by making illegal transactions in respect of company’s money.

The Company usually issued cheques accompanied by a signed RTGS form for payment to the parties but Mohanty used one of the instructions for payment to the parties and other instruments like cheques for misappropriating a similar amount.

In some of the banking instruments, he has forged the signature of the Signatory Authority-cum-MD of the Company, Biswajit Bhuyan. He was also illegally transferring/diverting the amounts to many different accounts including to his personal account. In some other cases, the payments due to the parties were being withdrawn by him by using the bank instrument and subsequently, less amount was being deposited from the CDM in the accounts of the parties.

In this way, he has adopted many devious means to defalcate the company’s money for years amounting to Rs.2.63 Cr. Many incriminating documents forged by Mohanty have been seized during the investigation.