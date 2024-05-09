Rs 8 Crore Seized From Truck In in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR District Amid Lok Sabha Polls

Vishakhapatnam: Police seized Rs 8 crore from a truck at a checkpost in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district on Thursday and detained two people in this connection.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours at the Garikapadu checkpost. The cash was hidden in a secret compartment of the pipe-loaded truck.

Chandra Shekhar, Circle Inspector of Jaggaiahpet, said the money was being transported from Hyderabad to Guntur.