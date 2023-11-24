Dr. Aditi Govitrikar invited to judge Mrs. World 2024 in Las Vegas!

Mrs. World, the premier beauty pageant for married women, has been enthralling the audience since its inception in 1984. Originating in the United States, the pageant has grown to become the largest pageant globally, honoring the beauty of married women around the world.

Aditi said: “I am extremely honored and thrilled to have been invited to be a judge at Mrs. World, the grandest beauty pageant for married women. This is a wonderful opportunity for me, as it perfectly complements the recent launch of my own beauty pageant, ‘Marvelous Mrs. India’.

In a historic moment for India, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar was the first Indian contestant and winner of the prestigious Mrs. World title in 2001. Her victory was not only a personal victory but also made India proud by representing married Indian women on an international platform.

Apart from this, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar has received a special invitation to be a part of the jury panel of Mrs. World 2024. Taking place in Las Vegas on January 21, 2024, the event promises to be a spectacular celebration of beauty, unity and global diversity. Dr. Aditi’s diversity of being a doctor, model, actress and psychologist makes her stand out on the judging panel, continuing her legacy as a pioneer in the world of beauty.