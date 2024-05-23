Buddha Purnima 2024: Significance & All You Need

New Delhi: Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is an annual celebration commemorating the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism.

Buddha Purnima is culturally and spiritually significant for the global Buddhist community and is primarily observed in East Asia and South Asia, including India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, Tibet, Mongolia, Cambodia and Indonesia.

Buddha Purnima is observed on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakha. According to Drik Panchang, the occasion falls on May 23 this year. While the exact dates of Buddha’s birth and demise are unclear, historians generally estimate his lifespan to be between 563 and 483 BC. This year marks Gautam Buddha’s 2586th birth anniversary.

The Purnima Tithi on Buddha Jayanti will commence at 6:47 PM on May 22 and conclude at 7:22 PM on May 23.

The auspicious festival of Buddha Purnima, celebrated mostly in East and South Asia, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautam, also known as Gautam Buddha. He was born in Lumbini, Nepal and attained Nirvana at the age of 35.

A full moon day is seen to be auspicious for Buddhists since it coincides with three significant events in the life of Gautam Buddha.

The full moon in May is particularly significant since Prince Siddhartha was born in Lumbini Grove.

Second, after six years of struggle, Prince Siddhartha Gautam acquired enlightenment under the shade of Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, becoming Gautam Buddha.

Thirdly, after 45 years of teaching the Truth, when he was eighty, at Kusinara, he passed away to Nibbana (Nirvana) – release from the cycle of rebirth.