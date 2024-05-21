Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘warli painted pallu’ is something you just cannot miss! Read more for deets!

Janhvi Kapoor who is all set to win audiences’ hearts with her upcoming film, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ at the end of the month was recently seen promoting her film in Varanasi. She donned a beautiful saree! But here’s what was unique about it!

At the Ganga Aarti, with co-star Rajkumar Rao, she was seen wearing a metallic light blue saree that has a delicate warli painting that portrays the cricket stadium and the evolution of the cricket bat is highlighted flanked by the foundational cricket jargon! Warli painting is one of the hardest prints to print, especially on something as delicate as a saree. And this is simply beautiful.

During the promotions of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, a film based on cricket and the aspiration for the game, Janhvi has incorporated cricket-themed elements into her outfits. Her sartorial choices have included sporty chic looks that blend the vibrant energy of cricket with high fashion. From jersey-inspired tops to cricket helmet motifs integrated into her accessories, Janhvi has ensured that each look resonates with the film’s spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi has an impressive line-up of projects in her kitty. Apart from Mr & Mrs Mahi, she has the mythological venture ‘Karna’ to the much-awaited ‘Devara’ opposite Junior NTR, the actress is also set to charm audiences with her Bollywood projects, including ‘Ulajh’, ‘RC16’ alongside Ram Charan, and Karan Johar’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ opposite Varun Dhawan.