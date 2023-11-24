Two mobile phone looters nabbed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The police have nabbed two mobile phone looters in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The accused have been identified as Chandramohan Hembram and Krishna Digal of Saliasahi.

According to reports, on 21st November, the two accused looted a mobile phone from one Prashant Panda at Biju Pattnaik College Square.

Hence, Prashant lodged a complaint in the Maitri Vihar police station against the looters. The police conducted a special drive to nab the mobile phone looters.

After the accused persons confessed to their crimes before the police, they were forwarded to the court.