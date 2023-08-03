Philips TAB7007 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched In India

New Delhi: With the increasing development of flat panel 4K and 8K television technologies, there is a surge in demand for enhanced audio experiences through smart and automated systems. Soundbars have emerged as a must-have accessory, offering powerful audio quality and surround sound that complements the captivating visuals. To cater to this escalating demand, TPV Technology today has announced the launch of the all-new Philips TAB7007 2.1CH Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer in India.

The newly launched Philips TAB7007 soundbar is equipped with 2.1CH wireless subwoofer that offers a multidimensional audio experience with 240W dynamic sound output. This soundbar has 2 front-firing speakers resulting in a true surround sound effect, especially with the integration of Dolby Audio. It provides an extremely immersive audio experience for the user, allowing them to enjoy their favourite movies and shows with incredibly realistic sound. As the sound flows all around them, it creates a breathtaking effect that adds to the overall viewing experience.

The Philips TAB7007 soundbar boasts a unique geometric design with a low and slim-profile subwoofer, making it a convenient option to place under or beside your television. Additionally, it is outfitted with multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, USB Connections, Optical-in and Audio-in and Advanced HDMI ARC technology. The Soundbar also comes with Robust Metal Grille for clear sound from space battles to moments of quiet emotion.

Commenting on the launch of the new soundbar, Mr Atul Jasra, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd said, “In India, the demand for soundbars has escalated as they can be connected to a wide range of devices, such as televisions, laptops, PCs, music players and smartphones. Consumers look for a better audio experience for their entertainment and seek products with intuitive technologies and virtual assistants. In our endeavour to provide consumers with State-of-the-art technology & value for money, we have introduced the all-new Philips TAB7007 soundbar, offering a culmination of cutting-edge technology, impeccable design, and high-quality audio performance for an immersive sound experience. At TPV Technology, we will continue to introduce a newer and more advanced range of products to meet the needs of our evolving consumer base.”

Philips offers an extensive range of soundbars in the country, offering powerful audio quality and surround sound for a fully immersive sound experience with minimal space to deliver an extraordinary cinematic experience. The Philips TAB7007 soundbar is the latest addition and will be available at a price of INR 21,990/- at all leading e-commerce platforms across the country.