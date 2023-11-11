Nabarangpur Minor Girl Student Gangrape Case: Two Accused Teachers Suspended

Nabarangpur: The Nabarangpur District Collector on Saturday suspended two teachers of Hatabharandi Sevashram School, under Kundei PS in Raigarh Block, who have been arrested after being booked for gangrape of a minor girl student.

The accused, Suchendra Chandra Biswas, Head Master In-Charge and Assistant Teacher Keshav Majhi were arrested by the Kundie police on Friday after being detained by the police for allegedly gangraping a Class VI girl student.

The minor survivor is currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

A case has been registered against both the teachers under Sections 376 of the IPC and 6 of the POCSO Act at Kundei police station.

On the other hand, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has send a notice to Nabarangpur Collector, SP & CDMO seeking report in four weeks.