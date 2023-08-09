Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Personal Data Protection Bill with a voice vote after the Opposition walked out of the House over the Manipur issue.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDPB), 2023, was presented in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. While the Opposition demanded referring it to a standing committee for further review, a voice vote led to the bill being accepted for consideration. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday (August 7).

The bill will set out requirements for private firms which have been collecting data online, with exceptions for government as well as law enforcement agencies.

The bill comes six years after the Supreme Court declared that the ‘Right to Privacy’ was a fundamental right. It consists of provisions that will curb the misuse of personal information of users by online platforms.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the bill laid down several obligations on private as well as government entities regarding collection and processing of every citizen’s data.