Three poachers arrested from Satkosia Tiger Reserve

Gania: Forest Department Personnel on Wednesday arrested three poachers who were hunting wild animals in the restricted area of Satkosia Tiger Reserve.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kokila Kanhar (19) of Tailasahi village within Harabhanga police station of Boudh district, and Sanjay Pradhan (20) and Basudev Majhi (25) of Padmatola village. A country-made gun, an axe and a knife were seized from them.

According to the information received, three poachers were caught by the forest patrolling staff while roaming in the dry embankment of the Dhipisahi forest beat-2 in Chamundia Forest Range to hunt wild animals.

As per the forest department investigation, accused Kokila Kanhar had hunted a deer on the night of 6th August from the forest near Padmatola, and the following day, the arrested trio broke the trap camera installed in the forest.

Chamundia Forest Range has registered a case 03/23-24 and forwarded the accused to the court.