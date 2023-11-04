Did you know the makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire lends their firm belief in releasing the film on Christmas? Here is the reason!

In the truest sense, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is currently the biggest film that will be arriving on the special occasion of Christmas this year. Well, the way its action-packed teaser introduced the audience to its violent world, it’s guaranteed that the film will definitely bring a storm on the big screen. However, the film is set to release this Christmas, so the makers do have a big reason behind the same.

A source close to production informed, “One of the reasons why the makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire chose to release the film on Christmas was the fact that 5 years back they released KGF 1 on Christmas weekend and they feel this is the perfect period for the audience to enjoy the film.”

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has been made under the banner of Hombale Films, who were the makers of KGF 1 and 2. While the film production house has given one of the biggest blockbusters, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is definitely going to continue their spree. Moreover, the Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.