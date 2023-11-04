Odia Film Producer Tutu Nayak Arrested For Misbehaving With Woman Journalist

Bhubaneswar: Odia film producer Sanjay Nayak, popularly known as Tutu Nayak, has been arrested by the Commissionerate Police in connection with misbehaving with a woman journalist at a theatre in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Tutu Nayak was arrested after being quizzed at the Kharvel Nagar Police Station this afternoon for allegedly slapping and abusing a woman journalist Debasmita Rout, informed Zone-2 ACP Manas Gadnayak.

The Police booked Nayak after the journalist lodged a complaint at the Kharvel Nagar police station demanding action against him.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case against the producer under different sections of IPC and started a probe. Police also checked the CCTV footage of the incident which went viral on social media.