Did You Know ‘Chandu Champion’ Was Shot At Famous Landmark Locations Of UK?

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s jointly produced Chandu Champion is the one film that has been eagerly looked up to by the masses. Being one of the biggest films of the year, the film has finally wrapped its shoot. While the audience will get to see a shocking transformation of Kartik Aaryan in the film, they will also get to see the visually appealing locations of the United Kingdom (UK).

The audience will get to see different picturesque locations of the United Kingdom in Chandu Champion. The film has captured different locations like the London Aquatics Centre – It is where the 2012 Olympics swimming events were held and the swimming sequence in the film has been shot here. Next is Kew Garden: Royal Botanic Garden, where the famous Queen Charlotte, a famous historical drama was shot, and Syon Park, a Historical old aristocratic estate and one of the last great houses of London.

The film marks Kartik and Kabir’s first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on 14th June 2024.