Devotee’s offering will be used at Puri Srimandir: Suar Niyog

Puri: The “Arua chaula and Gua” obtained from the Arpana Ratha will be used in the work of the Lord by accepting the Mahasuar of the Srimandir. This information was given by Padmanab Mahasuar, president of Mahasuar Niyog and Narayan Mahasuar, editor.

Before the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama project, the state government’s efforts reached every panchayat and village in the state. This chariot, which came out for the purpose of spreading Jagannath consciousness, collected paddy rice and guava from the devotees as a token of devotion.

As a part of Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha, these Rathas created awareness about Jagannath Culture among the people and make them aware to be part of the Puri Heritage Corridor Project. Devotees, especially women, were seen giving a grand welcome to the Rathas at various localities of the city with offerings of flowers, lighting of lamps and placing kumbhs. The collected Gua Chaula was sent to Puri Prikrama Prakalpa program.

It is planned to prepare and distribute khechuri bhogs to the devotees. A cake will be prepared with some rice along with khechudi and a muruj will be made from some rice. Humans need nutrition during their daily activities. Similarly, some part of the collected rice will be used in the making of rice flour and rice flour.

The collected gua will be used in the herbal medicine prepared for the Srijiums. All guas will be paid to the Naik Sevayat. The collected rice will be stored in Koili Baikunta, said Mahasuar Nyog. All these will be engaged in the work of the Lord with the passion and devotion with which the devotees sent Arua Akshat and Gua to Kalia.