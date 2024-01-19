Truck Hits Motorcycle In Angul, One Dead, Two Injured

Angul: A woman was killed while another along with a bike rider sustained critical injuries after a truck crashed into their bike on the National Highway 55 at Angul police station chhak in the wee hours of Friday.

As per reports, the truck coming from Sambalpur was on its way to Cuttack. On the highway, it dashed into the bike in which three persons were coming from Angul bus stand. As a result, one of the two women died on the spot, while another along with the rider was seriously injured.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Angul in critical condition. After the incident, locals blocked the road demanding the construction of the road.