Destination: Laughter! Excel Entertainment’s ‘Madgaon Express’ Set to Roll Into Theaters on March 22

The much-anticipated moment has arrived as Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, ‘Madgaon Express,’ locks in its release date. Today, the makers unveiled the first look of the film, confirming its arrival on 22nd March 2024. Starring the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan respectively, the cast is further enriched by the charismatic Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

‘Madgaon Express’ unfolds as a comedy film following three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. This marks the dynamic trio’s first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy. Brace yourself for a hilarious journey with ‘Madgaon Express, brought to you from the makers of blockbusters like Fukrey, Rock On, and Don, ensuring continuous laughs and pure entertainment.

Audiences are in for a treat with a perfect blend of highly entertaining humour, witty dialogues, and a storyline that will keep them at the edge of their seats with laughter. The film’s tagline, “Bachpan Ke Sapne… Lag gaye apne,” not only encapsulates the essence of the film but also hints at the world of madness awaiting the masses.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, ‘Madgaon Express’ is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.”